Parties in dialogue

AN open dialogue between the parties of the COP and non-state actors at local level might enhance each country's nationally determined contributions.

The Fijian presidency of COP23 in Bonn, Germany highlighted that this was the goal of an open dialogue.

"This is the first open dialogue between parties and non-parties in the history of the COP process. It's not a side event. It has been mandated by the parties and is designed to bring state actors and non-state actors together in the Bula Zone," COP23 president and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said.

"I'm delighted as COP23 president that we have been able to connect in this manner. Because it goes to the heart of the grand coalition concept that Fiji has been promoting all year," he said.

"Today (Wednesday), we will not be negotiating. We will be talking to each other. And we will be listening. This is the perfect setting for adopting the talanoa spirit that is so much a part of what Fiji brings to the presidency.

"Together, we should learn how to engage all levels of government, civil society, the private sector and billions of ordinary citizens in the formation of the national plans for climate action.

"Of course, we understand that the formal negotiations are governed by the idea of a party driven process. But we also understand that the rich variety of non-state actors represented in this room have a great deal to contribute to that process.

"In fact, without the non-state actors, we will fall short of the objectives set by the parties.

"It is critical that we enhance the engagement between the various elements of the grand coalition. Whether it is in the development of the next NDCs — the Nationally Determined Contributions to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement or improving the procedures here at the COP to take in the contributions of non-state actors."

Calling on the hundreds present at the open dialogue to "talk to each other" and push the talanoa concept further, Mr Bainimarama said parties and constituencies should learn from each other.

The talanoa concept, a design for the facilitative dialogue which is meant to take place through 2018, is to make the Paris Agreement fully operational.