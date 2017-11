/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image All Blacks 7S Joe Webber meet students of Gospel School of Deaf at the school in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 7:53PM NEW ZEALAND 7s team paid a visit to the students of Gospel School For Deaf before the start of the Oceania 7s tomorrow.

The students and teachers had a meet and greet session with the players, and they also took photographs and autographs with the players.

The 7s team also performed a haka for the students as well.

New Zealand will play Nauru and Cook Islands in the pool matches at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow.