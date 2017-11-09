Fiji Time: 10:50 PM on Thursday 9 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific Islands Forum to observe Tonga 2017 national elections

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 7:31PM THE Tongan government has invited the Pacific Islands Forum to observe its national elections that is to take place this month.

The Forum Elections Observer teams are to observe the pre-polling environment, polling, and counting.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor appreciated the invitation from the Tongan government as she recognised that elections were a sovereign exercise at heart.

"This invitation from Tonga to observe its national elections, therefore, is a great demonstration of transparency and Tonga's commitment to democracy and good governance," said Dame Taylor.

"Forum election observer missions serve as an independent source of analysis regarding the conduct of forum members' election processes, and provide a practical demonstration at community levels of the Forum's commitment to good governance."

She also reaffirmed the Forum's support for strengthening good governance under the Biketawa Declaration and the Framework for Pacific Regionalism.

"I am pleased to note that the Forum Observer Team will hold joint consultations with the Commonwealth Observer Team in Tonga, and the two teams will deploy to 'Eua, Vava'u, Ha'apai, and Tongatapu," she said.

The Forum Elections Observer Team, supported by Forum Secretariat officials, will be in-country between November 9-17.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.200353.2003
GBP 0.37140.3634
EUR 0.42140.4094
NZD 0.71180.6788
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Outrigger baby boom
  2. Forced to flee
  3. Tall order
  4. Mum on rape charge
  5. $2m health facility opens
  6. Villagers claim logging works contaminate water
  7. More destinations in Fiji Airways, Qantas codeshare
  8. Fiji Bati will not risk
  9. Supply declines
  10. Increase in climate funding

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  4. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  8. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  9. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  10. A chip off the old block Saturday (04 Nov)