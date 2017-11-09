Suva rugby referees step up prep for Raka 7s

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some Suva rugby referees in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 6:58PM THE Suva Rugby Referees Association have stepped up their preparation to ensure the upcoming Raka 7s is a success this month.

Suva Rugby Referees Association president Joe Vakatavitavi said they had had to step up their preparations knowing the tournament had the biggest prize money in Fiji, as well as having well-prepared teams come in to compete at the tournament.

"Before we used to have one-day team training so for the last two weeks, we have increased our training to cover for the two-day tournament," said Vakatavitavi.

"I think this is a big challenge for us and we would also like to expose all our young boys as the youngest trainee referee is 15 years old and this is a big thing for us.

"We want to prepare them well because we don't want to go there by reputation but be well prepared as we can."

The tournament will be played from November 24-25 at the National Stadium in Suva.