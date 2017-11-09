Students participate in West Agriculture Show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education officer West Adriu Qio delivering his address at the opening of day two of the 2017 Western Agriculture Show at Koroivolu Park, Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:43PM SCHOOL children from various education centres across Fiji's Western Division participated in activities like oratory contests, poster competitions and quiz contests on day two of the 2017 Western Agriculture Show.

Education officer West Adriu Qio said the organised programs provided a platform for the public to witness how knowledgeable students were on climate smart agriculture.

"Farmers are one of the critical players of the agriculture sector," Mr Qio said.

"The nation's food security depends entirely on you and your productivity and this underlines the immense responsibility that you, our farmers, are tasked with as you play a vital role in our economy and well-being."