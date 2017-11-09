Fiji Time: 10:50 PM on Thursday 9 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students participate in West Agriculture Show

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 6:43PM SCHOOL children from various education centres across Fiji's Western Division participated in activities like oratory contests, poster competitions and quiz contests on day two of the 2017 Western Agriculture Show.

Education officer West Adriu Qio said the organised programs provided a platform for the public to witness how knowledgeable students were on climate smart agriculture.

"Farmers are one of the critical players of the agriculture sector," Mr Qio said.

"The nation's food security depends entirely on you and your productivity and this underlines the immense responsibility that you, our farmers, are tasked with as you play a vital role in our economy and well-being."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.200353.2003
GBP 0.37140.3634
EUR 0.42140.4094
NZD 0.71180.6788
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Outrigger baby boom
  2. Forced to flee
  3. Tall order
  4. Mum on rape charge
  5. $2m health facility opens
  6. Villagers claim logging works contaminate water
  7. More destinations in Fiji Airways, Qantas codeshare
  8. Fiji Bati will not risk
  9. Supply declines
  10. Increase in climate funding

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  4. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  8. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  9. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  10. A chip off the old block Saturday (04 Nov)