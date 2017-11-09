Fiji Time: 10:50 PM on Thursday 9 November

Oceania 7s Championship: American Samoa banks on fitness

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 6:28PM THE American Samoan side is banking on their preparation time and fitness level to help them get through this weekend's Oceania 7s Championship.

Team coach Setefano Fata said despite having most of their experienced players back out of the team in the last minute because of work and family commitments, they were hoping to do their best to qualify for the first few legs of the World Series.

"We will target the second Oceania qualifying like PNG, the Cook Islands to make it to the first few world series legs," Fata said.

"Preparations have been good but we have been focusing on the players' fitness and the availability of players.

"I am grateful that these boys were able to avail themselves for this tournament."

The American Samoa side is in Pool A where they will take on Fiji and New Caledonia this weekend.








