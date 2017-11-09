COP23: Technical but important

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan says small island states have a far greater influence than they previously did. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 6:15PM ALTHOUGH COP23 is not earmarked to be the venue for any landmark agreement, the technical nature of the conference in relation to making the earlier decisions a practical plan makes it important.

Speaking with Fiji's Ambassador to the United Nations Nazhat Shameem Khan earlier this week, UNFCCC executive director Patricia Epinoza said COP23 had two goals - make the Paris Agreement made in 2015 operational and secondly make bigger plans for climate action.

"We need an operating manual for the Paris Agreement - how exactly will the different features of the PA be applied to the different realities throughout the world," Ms Espinosa said.

"In the second part, this conference has to be the launch pad for next level of ambition on the side of the countries for climate action."

Echoing Ms Espinoza and responding to questions on whether Fiji had the capacity to facilitate the urgent priorities of COP23, Ambassador Khan used the adage of a mosquito to say the country's small size was not a reason to doubt its abilities.

"I think, smaller countries have far greater influence than was once the case," she said.