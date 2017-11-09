Court jails youth for aggravated robbery

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:09PM SUVA, Fiji: A MAN who was convicted for one count of aggravated robbery was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the High Court in Suva today.

The court heard that Mosese Uluicicia and another committed the offence in August 2016 where they used force on the complainant, an elderly man with hearing impairment.

The value of the items stolen was $49,150.

While handing down his sentence, Justice Vinsent Perera said there were no mitigating factors in favour of the 23-year-old that would warrant a reduction in his sentence.

Uluicicia will serve a term of 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.