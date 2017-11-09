Fiji Court finds 14 guilty of sedition

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:27PM THE 14 people from Nadroga-Navosa accused of trying to establish a separatist State were today found guilty of sedition by the High Court in Lautoka.

A statement by Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said except for Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu, Justice Sunil Sharma found all other accused persons guilty on all counts of sedition and convicted them accordingly.

All 14 accused persons in this matter were charged with two counts of sedition in relation to the Nadroga-Navosa sovereign Christian State matter.

Ratu Osea was found guilty for only one count of sedition and not the second count.

The matter has been adjourned to November 24 for sentence hearing.