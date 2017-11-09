Fiji Time: 10:50 PM on Thursday 9 November

Oceania 7s championship: Teams visit Suva schools

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 5:16PM INTERNATIONAL teams who are currently in the country for the Oceania 7s Championship visited some schools in Suva this afternoon.

More than 400 students of St Annes Primary School welcomed the New Zealand Women's side with All Blacks t-shirts, New Zealand flags, Maori tribal designs painted on their faces and with enthusiastic cheers.

School head teacher Sister Akeneta Tamaravu said the schoolgirls were excited and had looked forward to welcoming the team.

Meanwhile, the Australian Men's team visited Veiuto Primary School this afternoon as well and were welcomed with a dance.

Team captain Matthew McTaggart said the team was very excited to mingle with the students.

"Very exciting for the team. It's an awesome experience, it makes the trip worthwhile as well as playing rugby," McTaggart said.

"You got to do this stuff to really help out the community. Hopefully, inspire a few kids to play rugby and follow their dreams."








