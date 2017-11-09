Fiji Time: 10:50 PM on Thursday 9 November

Northern youths ready for leadership in sports

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 5:05PM THIRTY youth participants from the North will become fitness leaders, coaches, referees and club leaders after a weeklong Train the Trainer program organised by the Fiji National Sports Commission early this week.

Commission development officer North Saiasi Bose said the program targeted 30 participants who were identified through pre-visits by their officers.

"The identified candidates are the best ones from villages that are undergoing this specific training," Mr Bose said.

He said they also targeted youths over 35 years old who had had work experiences, coaching, and refereeing, administration experiences, retirees, including positive influential figures in the community.








