Vodafone Fiji hands over $25k to Fiji Cancer

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan, fourth from right, receives the cheque from Vodafone Fiji staff members during the cheque presentation at the Vodafone headquarters in Tamavua, Suva, today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:55PM VODAFONE Fiji today handed a cheque worth $25,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society to mark the end of their Pinktober campaign.

For the month of October, Vodafone Fiji had undertaken several initiatives to raise funds and awareness on cancer prevention.

Event coordinator and Vodafone Fiji Human Resources manager Moureen Chand said Vodafone would continue its efforts to make a difference in the lives of people.

"We as a corporate citizen and partner will continue to play our part of making a difference in the lives of people," Ms Chand said.