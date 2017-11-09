Fiji Time: 5:39 PM on Thursday 9 November

Nabete appointed Fulton's North Maintenance Ops manager

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 3:59PM SOLOMONE Nabete has been appointed as the new North Maintenance Operations Manager for Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

The 38-year-old was previously the depot manager for Savusavu and Taveuni and has now taken up the role of now overseeing the maintenance operations in the North - from expenditure, budget and work programming.

FHH general manager Duncan Fraser said Mr Nabete was selected early through the company's leadership program for a senior management position because of his proven competency.

"The program provides opportunities for those who stand out to receive personal mentoring with an opportunity to achieve these senior positions," Mr Fraser said.

Mr Nabete hails from Mualevu Village in Vanua Balavu, Lau.








