New lawyers reminded to remember the less fortunate

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 3:37PM FIJI'S Chief Justice Anthony Gates today urged the new barristers and solicitors to use their law degree and their qualifications to remember the less fortunate.

While addressing the 24 new legal practitioners at their swearing-in ceremony at the High Court in Suva, Justice Gates said they must re-read their oath because it would help remind them of their role.

"Your duty to the court as an officer of the court comes first," he said.

"What may be just another case to you is usually the only case to your client. They need your sense of commitment, responsibility, industry, and preparedness."








