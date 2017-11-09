New lawyers reminded to remember the less fortunate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The new legal practitioners who were sworn in today. Chief Justice Anthony Gates urged them to use their law degree and their qualifications to remember the less fortunate. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:37PM FIJI'S Chief Justice Anthony Gates today urged the new barristers and solicitors to use their law degree and their qualifications to remember the less fortunate.

While addressing the 24 new legal practitioners at their swearing-in ceremony at the High Court in Suva, Justice Gates said they must re-read their oath because it would help remind them of their role.

"Your duty to the court as an officer of the court comes first," he said.

"What may be just another case to you is usually the only case to your client. They need your sense of commitment, responsibility, industry, and preparedness."