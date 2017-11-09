Labasa man opens new block manufacturing plant

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:31PM MEMBERS of the public in the Vunimoli area outside Labasa turned up in numbers to witness the opening of the Natural Gift Carriers Limited's new block manufacturing plant this morning.

Members of the community said the opening of the new block manufacturing plant made them proud as it was owned by one of their very own.

Officiating at the opening of the new plant, Fiji's Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said that Government encouraged small micro-enterprises like the plant.

Mr Kumar said it was initiatives as such that drove the country's economy.

"I commend the company for their humble beginnings which started way back in 2007 with a truck, but today have a fleet of vehicles with a big dream ahead of them," he said.

In an interview, company managing director Shakeel Hussein said that the opening of the plant was a dream come true for him and his family.

"Without my family, I wouldn't have been able to open this factory today which will benefit the construction industry in Labasa," Mr Hussein said.