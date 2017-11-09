Police officers directed to visit schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Officers conduct awareness at Mt St Mary's School in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:22PM POLICE officers from around Fiji have been directed to visit schools over the coming days before the end of this academic year.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said children's safety was a concern during the festive season.

Mr Qiliho said operations must make time to visit schools and talk to students about the importance of keeping safe and following the right crowds to avoid situations that could affect their education.

"They were also urged to make the right choices in life and warned of the dangers of social media with regards to chatting with strangers and the sharing of personal information," added Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.