NZ police officers recognised

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:13PM THERE will be 40 New Zealand police staff recognised today for their achievements at the Wellington District Awards Ceremony at Michael Fowler Centre.

A statement by New Zealand Police said the awards ceremony will include the presentation of Long Service and Good Conduct medals (14, 21, 28, and 35 years), as well as District Commander's Commendations.

Two of the commendations been presented in relation to outstanding work by the local Wellington police are to Sergeant Iain Burns, and Senior Constable Paul Fleck.

"Sergeant Burns is commended for investigative excellence in relation to a historical sexual abuse case, which led to the successful prosecution of an offender," the statement said.

"They were convicted on 40 offences of sexual violation and indecent assault and sentenced to 11 and a half years' imprisonment.

"Senior Constable Fleck is commended for his outstanding contribution to the Wellington Police District.

"The award recognises his role as a consistently high-performing dog handler, working every day to keep people safe and hold offenders to account."

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Commissioner Viv Rickard and Wellington District Commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle.