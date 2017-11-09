More destinations in Fiji Airways, Qantas codeshare

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:09PM FIJI Airways yesterday announced that more destinations have been added to their codeshare agreement with Qantas ensuring easier travel to Fiji for all Australians.

Customers can now travel on one-ticket to Nadi from major Australian cities and regional areas, including Perth, Hobart, Canberra, Darwin, Townsville and Rockhampton, with quick connections via Sydney or Brisbane.

Fiji Airways' Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the they were delighted to extend their agreement with Qantas to new destinations which reflected their continued commitment to travelling Australians.

"This agreement offers the best possible connections to Fiji via Sydney and Brisbane, giving more Australians the option to say 'Bula' to Fiji sooner," he said.

Fiji Airways offers direct services from Sydney (twice daily), as well as from Brisbane (daily), Melbourne (five times a week) and Adelaide (twice weekly).