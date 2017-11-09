More destinations in Fiji Airways, Qantas codeshare

Update: 12:09PM FIJI Airways yesterday announced that more destinations have been added to their codeshare agreement with Qantas ensuring easier travel to Fiji for all Australians.
Customers can now travel on one-ticket to
Nadi from major Australian cities and regional areas, including Perth, Hobart,
Canberra, Darwin, Townsville and Rockhampton, with quick connections via Sydney
or Brisbane.
Fiji Airways'
Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the they were delighted to extend
their agreement with Qantas to new destinations which reflected their
continued commitment to travelling Australians.
"This agreement
offers the best possible connections to Fiji via Sydney and Brisbane,
giving more Australians the option to say 'Bula' to Fiji sooner," he said.
Fiji Airways offers
direct services from Sydney (twice daily), as well as from Brisbane (daily),
Melbourne (five times a week) and Adelaide (twice weekly).