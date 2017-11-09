Fiji Time: 5:39 PM on Thursday 9 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More destinations in Fiji Airways, Qantas codeshare

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, November 09, 2017

Update: 12:09PM FIJI Airways yesterday announced that more destinations have been added to their codeshare agreement with Qantas ensuring easier travel to Fiji for all Australians.

Customers can now travel on one-ticket to Nadi from major Australian cities and regional areas, including Perth, Hobart, Canberra, Darwin, Townsville and Rockhampton, with quick connections via Sydney or Brisbane.

Fiji Airways' Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the they were delighted to extend their agreement with Qantas to new destinations which reflected  their continued commitment to travelling Australians.

"This agreement offers the best possible connections to Fiji via Sydney and Brisbane, giving more Australians the option to say 'Bula' to Fiji sooner," he said.

Fiji Airways offers direct services from Sydney (twice daily), as well as from Brisbane (daily), Melbourne (five times a week) and Adelaide (twice weekly).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.200353.2003
GBP 0.37140.3634
EUR 0.42140.4094
NZD 0.71180.6788
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Forced to flee
  2. Mum on rape charge
  3. $2m health facility opens
  4. Villagers claim logging works contaminate water
  5. Increase in climate funding
  6. Supply declines
  7. More destinations in Fiji Airways, Qantas codeshare
  8. Villagers invest in school
  9. Farmers urged to plant smart
  10. EU commends Fiji's role

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  4. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. A chip off the old block Saturday (04 Nov)
  10. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)