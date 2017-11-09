Homicide investigation in Auckland

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:07PM THE Auckland City Police in New Zealand have started a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Blockhouse Bay last Saturday.

Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said the incident occurred at approximately 1.10am last Saturday when the man received a fatal gunshot wound.

"The man is known to Police and Police are speaking with a number of people who are helping with enquiries," said Mr Pascoe

"If anyone has information that could help our investigation, please contact the Avondale CIB on (09) 8205784.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."