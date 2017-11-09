Music awards a platform for artistes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Adriu Saranuku the Procera Music recording engineer working with Kerry Damudamu at the studio yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

OVER the years, the Procera Fiji Music Awards Nite has been a platform for many local artistes to be recognised and appreciated for their dedication and hard work towards the local music industry.

And this year, it will be no exception, with the 2017 Procera Awards Nite expected to draw a large number of crowd and artistes alike.

According to Procera Music Fiji managing director Mohammed Akif, the awards event had grown from strength to strength over the years since its inception.

"We started this back in 2010. "This year will be our eighth year running the awards and we are looking forward to it," Mr Akif said.

"The idea to host the awards in 2010 came up on the basis of recognising the talent the local artistes had in this country."

Mr Akif said the 2017 Procera Awards Nite was unique in its own way, in terms of being able to cater for different categories in the local music arena.

"Our awards event is not based on only one category but different as well. We recognise each artiste in various categories," he said.

"For example in the iTaukei categories, we will have awards in the sigidrigi, vude, gospel, composer, meke and many other awards.

"In the Hindi category, artistes will vie for awards in the bhajan, kirtan, lokgeet, qawali and Tamil kirtan categories."

Mr Akif revealed there would be 18 awards up for grabs this year compared with 20 last year.

"We decided to decrease the awards because we combined some of the categories.

"The response is getting better and better every year. Once every year, the artistes get a chance to be recognised for their hard work during the year," he said.

"This makes them to work even harder for the next year as well. "Over the years, we have seen multiple artistes winning awards. Sometimes we have two winners for one category, so this shows the level of competition and talent they have.

"Our main criteria for judging the winners at the awards night are based on the artiste's album sales, promotions in the media (radio, number of times their songs have been played) and plus the popularity of them singing live on stage." Mr Akif said there would be many artistes' performing live on stage during the awards this year.

"Some of the artists who will be seen performing are Savu ni Delai Lomai, Kerry Damudamu, Via-ni-Tebara, Rescue Bothers, Zion Entertainment Group, Cadra ko Muana, Laisa Vulakoro, Ronald Jai, Suliasi Uluilakeba and New Covenant," he said.

He also said that Kerry Damudamu would sing a Hindi track at the event for the first time.

"We are trying to mix things around for the audience to enjoy. There will be a lot of entertainment and live stage performances from many young upcoming artists as well," Mr Akif said.

"We can see now more new young faces joining the music industry, which is good thing for us and for the development of the music industry in the country."

Mr Akif encouraged people to come out in big numbers to support the artistes and thanked the sponsors who had helped Procera organise the event this year.

"I want to thank our main sponsor Sambhu Lal Construction Fiji Ltd, Kiwi Import and Export, Superdrug Pharmacy, The Fiji Times, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Fijilive and Profile Productions," he said.

The Procera Fiji Music Awards Nite will be held next Friday at the Holiday Inn Suva from 8 pm.