Fiji Time: 11:32 AM on Thursday 9 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resignation no effect on review

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, November 09, 2017

THE resignation of Land Transport Authority former CEO Carmine Piantedosi will not have an impact on the Bus Fare Review Committee.

Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham said the committee was made up of capable people who could carry out the review.

He said the views of people concerning the authority would be taken into consideration and directed by the committee to the authority.

"They are an important stakeholder to the consultation and we will ensure their views are also taken into consideration," he said.

"We have capable people within the committee who can proceed with the consultations. The committee will liaise with the authority on issues brought up regarding their operations."

Mr Abraham also said the committee considered the travelling public as a major stakeholder to the exercise, adding they needed to be thoroughly consulted.

"For that, we have opened up various platforms via mobile texting, emails, written submissions and face-to-face consultations," he said.

"The general public should not have an excuse now not to be part of the consultations and we urge Fijians to come in and participate through the platforms provided.

"Any submissions given will be part of the review and we will consider the merits of the submissions made.

"Submissions via all other platforms close on the 15th of December, but the texting platform will continue to allow time for those that missed out before closing on the 30th."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.200353.2003
GBP 0.37140.3634
EUR 0.42140.4094
NZD 0.71180.6788
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Forced to flee
  2. $2m health facility opens
  3. Villagers claim logging works contaminate water
  4. EU commends Fiji's role
  5. Increase in climate funding
  6. Villagers invest in school
  7. Eden: Solutions begin with sharing experiences
  8. Farmers urged to plant smart
  9. Supply declines
  10. Election observer

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  4. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. A chip off the old block Saturday (04 Nov)
  10. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)