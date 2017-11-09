/ Front page / News

AS part of Guangdong Province's move to help lift the standard of service at Navua Hospital, the team delivered a new set of medical equipment to the hospital.

The team gave about $300,000 worth of mobility medical equipment and devices to the hospital on Tuesday.

During the handover, the deputy secretary public health for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Dr Eric Rafai, acknowledged the Guangdong Government and said the equipment would assist the team at the hospital with their work.

The Chinese Embassy charge d'affaires, Gu Yu, said the gift was part of a promise made by Guangdong Province following the partnership agreement that was signed in 2015.

Mr Gu Yu said the team was looking at sending more medical professionals from Fiji to Guangdong Province to undergo further medical training.

He said such partnership would assist countries to improve their medical health standard.

"The Chinese Government and the embassy in Suva are always ready to provide any help we can,"Mr Gu Yu said.

Three medical specialists from Guangdong Province will also be deployed to the Navua and Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva in the next three months.