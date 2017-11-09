Mum on rape charge

/ Front page / News

A GIRL who was allegedly raped by her biological mother last year revealed in court yesterday that her mother allegedly performed sexual acts on her and touched her breasts.

The 14-year-old girl was the first to take the witness stand as the trial started before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Her 49-year-old mother is standing trial for the alleged offence.

She is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence happened between January and July last year.

The Year 9 student presented her evidence in a closed court yesterday, which was only opened to the press.

In her evidence, she said when her mother allegedly committed the acts on her, her elder brothers were not at home and it was only the two of them.

She alleged that after the incident, the accused told her not to tell anyone else about it and then she went off to her friends.

The complainant told the court yesterday that the last time her mother allegedly performed sexual acts on her was on July 5 last year.

She recounted the events that allegedly happened on the day, adding that she (student) and her mother never had a good relationship.

The accused is expected to take the stand in her defence today.

She is being represented by Namrata Mishra while the State is being represented by Shirley Tivao and Sujata Lodhia.