Sedition matter adjourned

LAWYERS for Opposition parliamentarian Mosese Bulitavu and Fiji United Freedom Party leader and businessman, Jagath Karunaratne yesterday told the court that the prosecution failed to prove sedition charges against their clients and asked for an acquittal.

Barbara Malimali is representing Mr Bulitavu while Aman Ravindra-Singh represents Mr Karunaratne. Both lawyers asked for a not guilty verdict and acquittal for the accused persons during their closing submissions in court yesterday.

Mr Bulitavu and Mr Karunaratne appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The sedition charge against the two stemmed from graffiti that was spray painted on billboards in August 2011. The two were alleged to have written seditious comments at various places within Suva during the said time.

Mr Ravindra-Singh and Ms Malimali made closing arguments, saying there was no evidence to link their clients to the crime.

The matter has been adjourned to November 27 to set a date for judgment.