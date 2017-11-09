Fiji Time: 11:32 AM on Thursday 9 November

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 09, 2017

THE Child Protection Program's A Review of Contextualised Package for the iTaukei Communities is developed to rebuild the social structures, says permanent secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Naipote Katonitabua.

"The manual is strategically developed to rebuild the social structures that once defined us as the way the world should be," he said.

Officiating at the manual review in Suva yesterday, Mr Katonitabua said the manual was founded on the traditional principle of the vanua and it denoted an iTaukei identity and role within their community.

"The assurance of safety for our children within and outside homes, the ability to adequately provide nurturing and meeting their needs, greatly assisted by the extended family is now redefined," he said.

"These responsibilities are just a few examples of issues that must be tackled and it reflects the very fabric which the ministry is addressing towards ending violence against children."








