$2m health facility opens

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, November 09, 2017

A $2 MILLION investment by a Nadi-based medical practitioner has given Lautoka its first 24-hour medical diagnostic centre.

During a soft opening held at the brand new facility at 10 Mana St yesterday, Dr Zen Min Low said the facility was established because of the demand by people living in and around Lautoka.

"We wanted to bring a very high quality, state-of-the-art private medical diagnostic centre to Lautoka to give people in the Western Division access to the best medical treatment available," he said.

"The new diagnostic centre not only provides general medical services, it also provides imaging in terms of ultrasound, X-ray and CT scan, and point of care testing."

Dr Zen has established himself as a prominent fixture in the Western Division and is renowned for providing high quality health care since he first established a sole practice in Nadi in November 1999.

In 2006, in response to demand from the Nadi public, he set up the first 24-hour clinic in Nadi Town, followed by another in Namaka in 2012 and Denarau in 2014.








