Villagers invest in school

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Valovoni in Cakaudrove, constructing the infant school to be opened next year. Picture: SUPPLIED

DESPITE their rural surrounding and challenges of obtaining building materials, villagers of Valovoni in Saqani have prioritised education and started building an infant school.

The villagers plan to have the infant school ready by January next year so Year 1 students can begin classes.

Village development committee chairperson Jano Yamoka said the village needed a school because parents had to move to Labasa to send their children to school.

"We have never had a school in the village and we never had a road since the village started, but a logging company built the road only a few years ago," he said.

"So we were faced with a lot of challenges and parents found it easier to take their children to Labasa, live there and rent a house for the sake of education for their children.

"But after a few meetings with government authorities, we decided to build an infant school and the villagers will provide all the building materials for the new school."

Mr Yamoka said there were no sponsors or donations given to construct the school.

"Our youths went out to the forest to cut the timber for the school building and the older men are in charge of construction while our women prepare meals for the them," he said.

"The villagers have also volunteered to buy various building materials like roofing iron, nails and toilet materials.

"Parents no longer need to move to Labasa to educate their children for infant classes from preschool to Year 3."

Mr Yamoka has also called on villagers of Valovoni, Nacula and Nadogo to help out with the school project as the infant school will cater for the three villages.