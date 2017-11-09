Villagers claim logging works contaminate water

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Avinesh Kumar stands in the creek and water source for 40 families, covered by slipped soil. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

SLIPPED land claimed to have been caused by logging works has allegedly contaminated the water supply for about 40 families.

Residents of Tabia outside Labasa Town claimed water supply from their taps had brown and they had experienced intermittent supply.

Avinesh Kumar, who led a team of residents to the water source to remove slipped soil, claimed logging works caused the contaminated supply.

Mr Kumar said the soil blocked water pumped to the catchment, causing intermittent supply for residents.

"A few weeks ago, a company came here and built the road for the trucks to follow so it can load the logs," he said.

"After that work started, we noticed the water getting brown and dirty so we went up to the creek and saw that soil covered the creek.

"We reported it to the Ministry of Forests and they inspected it, but our water source is still affected and families keep drinking dirty water."

Mr Kumar said the residents had to fit a new pipe to source water to the reservoir.

"We bought the pipes ourselves to fix the problem, but we can't fix the brown colour of water," he said.

"The water going into the catchment is dirty and brown and I hope something is done by responsible authorities."

Questions sent to the Ministry of Forests last Thursday (November 2) and reminders sent thereafter remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.