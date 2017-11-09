New closing date for cane crushing

/ Front page / News

THE crushing season in the Northern Division will end on November 19 and not November 15 as earlier mentioned.

This was clarified yesterday by Fiji Sugar Corporation after queries by sugarcane farmers on the closing date of crushing.

Canefarmers in Seaqaqa contacted this newspaper yesterday for clarification of dates.

Earlier reports published by this newspaper stated that crushing would end on November 15, as confirmed by FSC.

However, the date has been shifted and farmers have one and half weeks left to harvest the remaining crop. The FSC earlier confirmed that production this season dropped compared with last year.

According to FSC, sugar produced by the mill last year totalled 73,181 tonnes compared with this year's 62,279 tonnes.

The total cane crushed at the mill this year stands at 636,948 tonnes while last year's was 653,353 tonnes.

This year, the mill crushed 9.5 tonnes of cane to produce 8.9 tonnes of sugar (TCTS).

The company statement also said that unfavourable weather with severe drought experienced in the North contributed to the drop in production at the Labasa Mill.