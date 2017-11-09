Fiji Time: 11:32 AM on Thursday 9 November

LTA monitors illegal operators

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, November 09, 2017

ILLEGAL operators providing transportation in Labasa are being closely monitored by the Land Transport Authority.

LTA's regional manager northern, Emosi Caniogo said they were aware of illegal operators, but the team needed evidence to prove the services were illegal.

"Our teams are out there observing and keeping a close watch on reports of alleged illegal operation we have received," he said.

"We just can't press charges based on reports, we need evidence to prove our case.

"So our teams are out there observing and investigating these reports in search of evidence."

Mr Caniogo said arresting or charging people blamed for conducting illegal operation of public transport needed evidence.

He said LTA received reports in which some private vehicle owners had been blamed for providing illegal transport services to the public. But, he said, the basic issue was getting evidence to pursue such claims.

The issue was also discussed at the recent public consultation in which LTA's outgoing chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi assured legal operators that his team was closely monitoring such reports.








