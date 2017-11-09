Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Thursday 9 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Forced to flee

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 09, 2017

CLIMATE change refugees have become a national security concern for the Fiji Navy.

In a presentation to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday, Fiji Navy's Lieutenant Commander Timoci Natuva said refugees was a security concern.

Committee chairman Netani Rika said talks on measures that need to be in place for climate change refugees must start now.

"We've witnessed refugees' movement from Syria to Europe and the time will come when we here in the Pacific will experience climate change refugees and it's not far away," he said.

"I'm thinking now, I believe this is the time that we set lengths."

Mr Rika also asked the Fiji Navy as to whether there was a forum that focused on the issue of climate change refugees.

"This is reality and when their islands submerge they will have to go somewhere."

Lieutenant Commander Timoci Natuva while responding to the question said for the first time this year, the South West Pacific Heads of Maritime Forces meeting was conducted and it included all maritime heads from the southwest Pacific.

Commander Natuva said the issue of climate change refugees was also part of the discussions.

"They had mentioned that some of the islands will submerge and that in itself can be a security concern.

"Because we will have islands that will lose their territorial waters because they don't have even their baseline to draw their territorial waters and EEZ form will be redefined,that will be an issue."

He said it was also decided that meetings would be held annually and issues as such would be highlighted continually.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) defines climate refugees as "persons displaced in the context of climate change."

During their submission on the challenges they face when conducting search and rescue,the Fiji Navy also said that Fiji was a maritime nation with its population spread across 300 islands in approximately 1.3 million square kilometres of ocean and communication or co-ordination was a challenge at times.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kiribati President Taneti Mamau visted the 5500 acres of land of Natoavatu Estate, beside Naviavia village that was purchased by the Kiribati Government in 2014 for investment purposes.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has also given his assurance that Government will provide a permanent refuge for the people of Kiribati and Tuvalu should they be displaced in the face of rising seas and global warming.

The government has allocated $319.9 million for climate related projects in 2017/2018 budget with 36 projects designated as climate adaptation and 13 as climate mitigation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.200353.2003
GBP 0.37140.3634
EUR 0.42140.4094
NZD 0.71180.6788
AUD 0.63960.6146
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Forced to flee
  2. $2m health facility opens
  3. Villagers claim logging works contaminate water
  4. EU commends Fiji's role
  5. Increase in climate funding
  6. Villagers invest in school
  7. Eden: Solutions begin with sharing experiences
  8. Farmers urged to plant smart
  9. Supply declines
  10. Election observer

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  4. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. A chip off the old block Saturday (04 Nov)
  10. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)