Man charged with rape and robbery

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Update: 7:14PM A MAN has been charged after he allegedly raped and robbed a 35-year-old woman last week.

The alleged incident took place in Delaivalelevu on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old man has been charged in relation to the alleged incident last Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 26-year-old man was alleged to have entered the victim's home while she was asleep.

�Items alleged to have been stolen from the victim was also found in his possession by the arresting team.�

The accused has been charged with one count of Burglary,  one count of rape and one count of Aggravated robbery.

He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.








