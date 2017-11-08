Man charged with rape and robbery

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:14PM A MAN has been charged after he allegedly raped and robbed a 35-year-old woman last week.

The alleged incident took place in Delaivalelevu on Sunday morning.



The 26-year-old man has been charged in relation to the alleged incident last Sunday morning.



Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 26-year-old man was alleged to have entered the victim's home while she was asleep.



�Items alleged to have been stolen from the victim was also found in his possession by the arresting team.�



The accused has been charged with one count of Burglary, one count of rape and one count of Aggravated robbery.



He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.