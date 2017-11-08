Koya notes increased sporting tourism activities

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:20PM SPORTING tourism activities in Fiji has greatly increased as the country continues to develop its facilities to host international sporting games locally, said Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya.

Mr Koya said sports tourism was a niche in the tourism portfolio that the Government was happy to market as a sporting tourism destination.

"I think if you have a good look at what we've done in the last 12 months, its quite a lot of sports tourism activities. With the Oceania Sevens happening again shortly, it shows Fiji is actually increasingly putting itself on the map to be able to host and hold different kinds of sporting activities," Mr Koya said.

"There is rugby, there is golf, there is rugby sevens, surfing. We have the facility to do it and we are also known now as an extreme sporting destination, it is something important to us."