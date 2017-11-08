Suva men to defend IDC netball title

Coach Gabriel Qoro said the morale of their players were high and they all looked forward to this year's competition.

The competition is scheduled to be held on November 25 in Nadroga.

"Our preparation has been going well and we are expecting a very tough competition this year. We know it is going to be quite hard to defend our titles but we are looking forward to the challenge," Qoro said.

He said so far, only Suva and Lautoka had confirmed their participation, but they were awaiting confirmation from Nasinu, Tailevu, Labasa and Nadi.