Suva men to defend IDC netball title

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Update: 3:48PM SUVA Men's Netball players will not be deterred from defending their Inter District Championship (IDC) titles despite not having the home-turf advantage.

Coach Gabriel Qoro said the morale of their players were high and they all looked forward to this year's competition.

The competition is scheduled to be held on November 25 in Nadroga.

"Our preparation has been going well and we are expecting a very tough competition this year. We know it is going to be quite hard to defend our titles but we are looking forward to the challenge," Qoro said.

He said so far, only Suva and Lautoka had confirmed their participation, but they were awaiting confirmation from Nasinu, Tailevu, Labasa and Nadi.








