Dialogue FijI centres discussion on ethnic relations

Update: 3:08PM ACTING Prime Minister Jone Usamate is scheduled to open Dialogue Fiji's discussion on Ethnic Relations which begins tomorrow at The Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

Dialogue Fiji executive director Nilesh Lal said the three-day forum was organised by Dialogue Fiji, in collaboration with local NGO partner Citizens' Constitutional Forum and international NGO partner Conciliation Resources.

The program is funded by the European Union as part of a project aimed at promoting democratic consolidation and dialogue in the Fijian context.

"In order to address and strengthen ethnic relations and social cohesion, it is important that we deliberate collectively on key issues which divide us on political, ideological, socio-economic, ethnic or religious lines," Mr Lal said.

"There is a lot of negative rhetoric that we encounter on social media, blog sites and in mundane conversations which divide us as a society, and impact greatly on our ability as a nation to achieve our social, political and economic potential.

"Some of the bigotry that we encounter is fuelled by misinformation, prejudice and stereotyping and we believe earnestly that dialogue and increased interaction is critical to purging some of these."