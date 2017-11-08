Agriculture remains significant player in development: Konrote

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:58PM AGRICULTURE remains an important and significant player in our national development and in Government's efforts to strengthen our economic growth.

Speaking at the opening of the 2017 Western Division Agriculture show held in Nadi today, President Jioji Konrote said although Government always stepped in to rehabilitate the agriculture sector in the aftermath of a natural disaster, the losses that farmers accrue were usually substantial, and mostly permanent.



"I am therefore pleased to note that Government is working with the Food and Agriculture Organisation in designing a crop insurance scheme for the agriculture sector," he said.



"This will provide an opportunity for insured farmers to recover the value of their damaged crops, and improve their farm rehabilitation program.



"This will also help ensure that the national wealth is fairly distributed, and employment opportunities made available to a wide cross section of our communities."





The 2017 Agriculture show theme is 'Climate Smart Agriculture for Fiji'.



