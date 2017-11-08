Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Impressive returns for women'should rugby: Sapias

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Update: 2:49PM OCEANIA Rugby president Richard Sapias said they were getting impressive results from the investments they made with World Rugby in growing women's rugby in the region.

This was revealed in a statement he made in their media statement yesterday.

"This is reflected in the increased number of women?s teams participating in the Oceania Sevens, and in recent changes to our strategic planning and partnerships such as with United Nations (UN) Women as we work together towards equality on the field," Sapias said.

According to the statement, Ocenia Rugby made their changes starting from the top.








