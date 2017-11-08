Weather watch: Strong wind warning in force

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:25PM STRONG wind warning remains in force for Southern Lau waters, and Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

In its bulletin issued at 11am today, the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi forecast a weak trough of low pressure remains slow moving just to the north of Vanua Levu with associated cloud and showers expected to affect the northern parts of the country.

The forecast to midday tomorrow for those waters - Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas and moderate southeast swells.

Meanwhile, the forecast for the rest of Fiji waters - East to southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, moderate to rough seas and moderate southeast swells.