Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23: Climate change impact can fuel food prices

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Update: 11:54AM THE impacts of climate change on countries in Asia and the Pacific region could fuel a rise in food and water prices, increasing competition and conflicts among communities' over depleted resources.

A new report by Friend of the Earth Asia Pacific (members of Friend of the Earth International) demands that government look beyond emergency responses to climate disasters and address the issue of displacement, ensuring justice and protection for impacted peoples.

The report cite examples of how climate change was driving migration in Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines.

"Meanwhile, climate induced migration is already hurting the worst hit communities in the region. Yet, the world lacks the administrative and legal systems to properly recognise and protect them," a statement by Friends of the Earth International said.

Facilitator at Friends of the Earth Asia Pacific based in Malaysia, Theiva Lingam, said the paper was produced by Friends of the Earth Asia Pacific to facilitate the discussion on the issue of climate-induced migration during COP 23 in Bonn.

"We must remember that we are already victims of climate disasters. The time for action is now - before we reach a point of no return," he said in the report.

"This year's climate negotiations are taking place in Bonn, but are hosted by Fiji, a country from the Asia Pacific.

"It's an opportunity to raise the voices of the millions of communities affected by climate change in the region."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)