NZ Police investigate assault

Update: 11:48AM THE Invercargill Police in New Zealand are conducting an investigation on an assault that occurred outside McDonald's on Dee Street last Friday.

The incident involved two women and it occurred near a grey 2001 Holden Commodore at about 3:10pm.



Police said there were no serious injuries but have appealed for witnesses or any information about the incident that may help with investigations.



The public may contact Constable Jacob Garrett at Invercargill Police Station on (03) 211 0400, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





