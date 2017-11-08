Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Apply early, voters told

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

FIJIANS living overseas intending to apply for postal ballot have been advised to apply early.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said this was to allow the Fijian Elections Office to dispatch the ballot papers early.

In a press conference last Friday, Mr Saneem confirmed that they were anticipating about 630,000 voters in the 2018 elections.

He said 620,000 voters had been registered so far and the FEO was also almost done with voter registration in all Pacific Island countries.

"There's only a few left and we should be able to have all of them completed by the end of this year," he said.

"A bulk of our overseas registration is from Australia and New Zealand."

Mr Saneem said this was why they wanted to have a specific postal voting courier service for this region so they would not be delayed from voting.

He said Fijians in 36 other overseas countries would be voting through postal ballot in the upcoming polls including those from Syria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Mexico, France, Cyprus, Canada, Albania and Belgium among others.

Meanwhile, for postal balloting, the FEO has divided the globe into four regions being Local Fiji, Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of the World in an attempt to streamline the distribution and return of postal ballot papers.








