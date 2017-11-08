Ministry recovers $200k

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations recovered more than $200,000 from a sawmill for non-payment of wages and allowance to its workers.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said this was discovered during an investigation by the compliance section of the ministry.

"The compliance section of the Ministry has recovered a total sum of $214,937.00 from a sawmill for non-payment of wages and allowance by the employer," he said.

"The company has been ordered to pay 352 workers their rightful dues which the company has complied with and paid these workers after investigation conducted by the compliance section."

Mr Usamate said the ministry was monitoring employers to ensure that workers were paid their rightful dues.

"We are also sending a sound warning to all employers that we will leave no stone unturned in terms of the investigation of wages rates and hours of work for workers."

Meanwhile, Mr Usamate had also earlier confirmed they were investigating 170 employers, 18 for failing to pay the national minimum wage and 152 for 10 sectorial based minimum ages.

All these cases are just from last month alone.

Employers who fail to pay their workers according to the national minimum wage can face spot fines of $500 and upon conviction by the Employments Tribunal are fined not exceeding $20,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.