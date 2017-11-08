Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Poverty a challenge

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

THE biggest challenge for churches in Fiji are social issues such as poverty, according to the Bible Society of the South Pacific's general secretary Solomone Duru.

Mr Duru made the comments as the society celebrated its 50th year in Fiji.

"I think the great challenge is still poverty and the social issues that are indicators of what's happening underneath," he said.

He said the BSSP was getting churches together to address the issues.

"We are like a fire, we are like a pivot, we bring them, stimulate them, encourage them and show them what's happening around the world and what they can do in order to up their service to improve the lives of our young people especially."

BSSP marked their 50 years of existence in Fiji with a thanksgiving service at the Centenary Church in Suva on Sunday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)