Poverty a challenge

+ Enlarge this image Beggars in town. Picture File

THE biggest challenge for churches in Fiji are social issues such as poverty, according to the Bible Society of the South Pacific's general secretary Solomone Duru.

Mr Duru made the comments as the society celebrated its 50th year in Fiji.

"I think the great challenge is still poverty and the social issues that are indicators of what's happening underneath," he said.

He said the BSSP was getting churches together to address the issues.

"We are like a fire, we are like a pivot, we bring them, stimulate them, encourage them and show them what's happening around the world and what they can do in order to up their service to improve the lives of our young people especially."

BSSP marked their 50 years of existence in Fiji with a thanksgiving service at the Centenary Church in Suva on Sunday.