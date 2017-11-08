Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Herbal the top choice

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

A RESEARCH carried out in Cakaudrove Province by students and staff of Fiji National University (FNU) showed that people in the province preferred traditional medicine over modern medicine.

The research was led by Selaima Baroi, a year five pharmaceutical student, who was supervised by three academics.

Ms Baroi's findings were presented at the Pacific Island Health Research Symposium held at the university last Friday.

As part of her research, Ms Baroi interviewed 103 people diagnosed with hypertension from Savusavu Hospital, Tukavesi Health Centre and Nakorovatu Health Centre.

Ms Baroi said most of the patients believed that traditional medicinal plants were effective in controlling most non-communicable diseases, hypertension included.

"Most of these patients believed that traditional medicine plants are effective in controlling hypertension, most of them also believed that it is not harmful," she said.

"I asked them if they used traditional medicine plants simultaneously with modern medicine, most of them said no. However, they said if they use traditional medicine plants, they will give up modern medicines."

She attributed this dependency on the lack of access to health centres and employment.

According to the research, the most common plant used for medicinal purposes was mile-a-minute.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)