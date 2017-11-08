Herbal the top choice

/ Front page / News

A RESEARCH carried out in Cakaudrove Province by students and staff of Fiji National University (FNU) showed that people in the province preferred traditional medicine over modern medicine.

The research was led by Selaima Baroi, a year five pharmaceutical student, who was supervised by three academics.

Ms Baroi's findings were presented at the Pacific Island Health Research Symposium held at the university last Friday.

As part of her research, Ms Baroi interviewed 103 people diagnosed with hypertension from Savusavu Hospital, Tukavesi Health Centre and Nakorovatu Health Centre.

Ms Baroi said most of the patients believed that traditional medicinal plants were effective in controlling most non-communicable diseases, hypertension included.

"Most of these patients believed that traditional medicine plants are effective in controlling hypertension, most of them also believed that it is not harmful," she said.

"I asked them if they used traditional medicine plants simultaneously with modern medicine, most of them said no. However, they said if they use traditional medicine plants, they will give up modern medicines."

She attributed this dependency on the lack of access to health centres and employment.

According to the research, the most common plant used for medicinal purposes was mile-a-minute.