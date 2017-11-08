Tender to print ballot papers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem speaks to the media during a press conference at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva on Friday last week. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has called for tenders for the printing of ballot papers for the 2018 polls.

According to the FEO tender guidelines, the quantity of ballot papers required may not exceed 800,000, however, the number of ballot papers to be produced would be determined by the number of voters on the register at the issue of the Writ for the Election, plus a contingency.

The FEO stated that the size of the ballot paper would be determined by the number of candidates, size of squares and font for the number of each candidate.

"An indicative size is A3 or slightly larger, with a counterfoil or stub of 15mm on one edge. Tenderer should indicate the largest size paper that they can print," the tender guidelines stated.

According to the guidelines, the ballot paper should have at least three security features.

"These could include, but not limited to, special papers such as trade or bespoke watermarks, ultraviolet light sensitive coated paper, special security print methods, such as micro printed security codes, colour shift print, light sensitive inks, ultraviolet markers or paper size."

The FEO prefers the location for the printing of the ballot paper to be in Suva.

"A tender from outside the Suva area, but not outside Fiji, will be considered where it can be demonstrated that the timeframes for production and delivery meet the expectations of the Fijian Elections Office, together with all other requirements."

"The dates related to the printing of ballot papers are defined by the Writ for Election, together with the finalisation of any objections or appeals on candidate nominations.

"The successful bidder must prove its ability to deliver 800,000 thousand ballot papers within 12 days. The FEO assumes 630,000 thousand registered voters will be eligible to cast ballots in 2018 General Election."

The tenders close at 4pm on December 8.