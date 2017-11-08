No.2 killer cancer

/ Front page / News

COLORECTAL cancer is on the rise making it the second killer cancer after prostate cancer among men, according to the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS).

FCS's public relations officer Kaliova Turagaviu said this at the launch of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources' Movember campaign on Monday.

Mr Turagaviu said while colorectal cancer affected both men and women, it was more common among men.

"Colorectal cancer is a cancer of the large intestine, the colon or the rectum and you can be diagnosed with a combination of one, two or all three," he said.