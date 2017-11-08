Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No.2 killer cancer

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

COLORECTAL cancer is on the rise making it the second killer cancer after prostate cancer among men, according to the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS).

FCS's public relations officer Kaliova Turagaviu said this at the launch of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources' Movember campaign on Monday.

Mr Turagaviu said while colorectal cancer affected both men and women, it was more common among men.

"Colorectal cancer is a cancer of the large intestine, the colon or the rectum and you can be diagnosed with a combination of one, two or all three," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)