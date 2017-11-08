Guideline for election drivers

/ Front page / News

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has issued strict guidelines for Fiji Election Office's drivers in preparations for the polls next year.

This includes drivers to possess professional conduct while transporting elections officials.

Mr Saneem said the FEO experienced some problems with their drivers during the last elections.

In a press conference last week, Mr Saneem said they would need 115 4x4 vehicles on Election Day, 110 for pre-polling and 45 to be used during the awareness period.

The FEO is also looking for 100 three-tonne trucks for election day and 15 five-tonne trucks.

"Drivers must be adequately and properly dressed in proper attire," Mr Saneem said, adding that the FEO proposed bula shirts for drivers.

"The driver must maintain professional attitude while carrying FEO officials. We had situations in 2014 when election officials requested the vehicle to stop and the drivers refused.

"Should this occur in the upcoming election, we will terminate our engagement with the vehicle and the driver.

"The driver must maintain a working cell phone so that they can be contacted by our staff and HQ in the event we're not able to contact our staff.

"They must maintain confidentiality and not divulge information or matters they may access in virtue of being around our staff in the duration of elections."

Mr Saneem said all drivers they would engage through tender must follow all Land Transport Authority rules and regulations and also have valid defensive driving certificates.

The FEO has also revealed that the maximum cost for hiring of 4x4 vehicles including the driver for a day would be $350 per day/ per vehicle.