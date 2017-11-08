Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Bulitavu's sedition trial continues

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

OPPOSITION parliamentarian, Mosese Bulitavu, who is charged with Sri Lankan businessman, Jagath Karunaratne for sedition has denied doing any writing against the President, the Fijian Government and the military.

Mr Bulitavu revealed this when he took the witness stand for his defence as the trial continued before Magistrate Deepika Prakash at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The sedition charge stems from graffiti that was spray painted on billboards in August 2011.

The two men are alleged to have written seditious comments at various places within Suva during the said time.

In his evidence yesterday, Mr Bulitavu said he was also never part of any discussions to bring down the government.

Mr Bulitavu said only at one time he was having lunch with a Taniela Ligairi and Eparama Rokotakala when one Mr Lesuma spoke to them of his intentions to do some burning and arson.

He said he did not agree with Mr Lesuma's intentions of committing violence and disengaged himself from the discussion.

Mr Bulitavu also said he did not report Mr Lesuma to police because he could have been taken to the military camp.

Mr Bulitavu is represented by Barbara Malimali, while Mr Karunaratne is represented by Aman Ravindra-Singh.

The State is represented by Michael Delaney.

Mr Bulitavu will be cross-examined by the prosecution today.








