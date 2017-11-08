Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Police to address claims

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

POLICE will look into claims by a woman that her reports of stray animals terrorising her farm had fallen on deaf ears.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, in her response, said they would look into the matter and the claims of the woman that she had lodged several reports at the Labasa Police Station.

Earlier this week, Prabha Wati, who resides in Siberia, Labasa turned to this newspaper after her farm got terrorised repeatedly by stray animals.

In an interview, the 74-year-old farmer claimed that eight cattle had been found in the area since last week.

Ms Wati said she had to replant the cane farm she was caretaker of thrice.

"I do not know what to do and where to go to so that I can have a peace of mind," she said.

"I have lodged reports with police but nothing has been done to my pleas.

"After enquiring in the neighbourhood, I was told that the strays belong to two men in the neighbourhood but they have warned me not to report to police."

Ms Wati, who is a widow, said she has had to wake up in the nights to chase the animals away from her farm.








