14 years for rape

THE three men sentenced to 14 years imprisonment each yesterday for raping their nephew were told by the court that their actions would have a negative and rippling effect in their village.

The three men aged, 40, 45 and 36 years appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

They had raped their 14-year-old nephew on separate occasions between November 2015 and January 2016.

The court heard that the first accused had enticed the complainant to his kitchen and forcefully sodomised him while the second accused took the complainant to a place near his pig pen where he committed the act on his nephew.

Justice Temo told the three convicted persons that they had seriously breached the complainant's trust on them as his uncles.

He said in a village setting, elders lookout for the young because they were the future of this country and as older relatives, they were to look after younger ones, which they had done the opposite.

Justice Temo said the three men had caused hurt to the victim's family and held no regard to the complainant's rights as a child. He said the court deemed the rape of a child a very serious matter and the court does not tolerate it.

The three men will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years.

Justice Temo said the sentence handed to the three men was to denounce the offence and to act as a deterrence to would-be offenders.