Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

14 years for rape

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

THE three men sentenced to 14 years imprisonment each yesterday for raping their nephew were told by the court that their actions would have a negative and rippling effect in their village.

The three men aged, 40, 45 and 36 years appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

They had raped their 14-year-old nephew on separate occasions between November 2015 and January 2016.

The court heard that the first accused had enticed the complainant to his kitchen and forcefully sodomised him while the second accused took the complainant to a place near his pig pen where he committed the act on his nephew.

Justice Temo told the three convicted persons that they had seriously breached the complainant's trust on them as his uncles.

He said in a village setting, elders lookout for the young because they were the future of this country and as older relatives, they were to look after younger ones, which they had done the opposite.

Justice Temo said the three men had caused hurt to the victim's family and held no regard to the complainant's rights as a child. He said the court deemed the rape of a child a very serious matter and the court does not tolerate it.

The three men will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years.

Justice Temo said the sentence handed to the three men was to denounce the offence and to act as a deterrence to would-be offenders.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)